Rossmore Private Capital Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

