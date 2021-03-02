Webcoin (WEB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,370.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Webcoin has a total market cap of $46,770.14 and $3,370.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Webcoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00818026 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Webcoin Token Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WEBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.