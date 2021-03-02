Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 8,348 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.15. 119,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

