Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,643 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Shares of MA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

