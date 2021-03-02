Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

