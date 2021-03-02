Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,088 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $173,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.40. 100,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.35 and its 200-day moving average is $532.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

