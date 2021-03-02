RE Advisers Corp Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,076,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,582,000. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,737. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

