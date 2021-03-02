Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of AY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,212. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

