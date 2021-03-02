Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Ooma stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,641. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

