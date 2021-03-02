NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $278,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $551.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

