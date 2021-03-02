Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $94,345,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.58. 84,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

