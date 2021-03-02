Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,164. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

