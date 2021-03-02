Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 432,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

