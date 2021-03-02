Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 442,819 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 442,819 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. 36,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

