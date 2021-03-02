Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 947.3% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,278. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

