Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Short Interest Up 894.2% in February

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,800 shares, an increase of 894.2% from the January 28th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSNP traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 9,366,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,505,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Tesoro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile
Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.