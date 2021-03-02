Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Short Interest Up 894.2% in February

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,800 shares, an increase of 894.2% from the January 28th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSNP traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 9,366,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,505,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Tesoro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

