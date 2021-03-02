Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,492,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,259 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $50,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

