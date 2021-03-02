Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $108,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. 33,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,834. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

