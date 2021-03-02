KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,371. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

