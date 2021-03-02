Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $98,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

