Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,070.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,952.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.