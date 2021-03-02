JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 154,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.