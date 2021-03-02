FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 240.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 324,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 402,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,105,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

