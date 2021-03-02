Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.