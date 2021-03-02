Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. 1,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

