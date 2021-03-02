SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $542.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

