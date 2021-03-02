S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $333.63. 40,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,830. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day moving average is $338.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

