Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 292.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.45. 64,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,161 shares of company stock valued at $205,772,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

