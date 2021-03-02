SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.