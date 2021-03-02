Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Cap of $100.47 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $100.47 million and $100.45 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00831634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

