Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Acquires 55 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson acquired 55 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Matt Hotson acquired 73 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Matt Hotson acquired 72 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

ARW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 273.50 ($3.57). The stock had a trading volume of 144,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,519. The firm has a market cap of £485.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 298.50 ($3.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.39.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

