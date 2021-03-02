Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Sells 3,496 Shares

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deanna D. Strable-Soethout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,184 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 67,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

