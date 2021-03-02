Ian Gascoigne Sells 277,000 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48).

St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 17.16 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,219.16 ($15.93). 1,242,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

STJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.