Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Sells 11,870 Shares of Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSGS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

