Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.00 EPS.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

