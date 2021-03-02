$19.63 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $19.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

