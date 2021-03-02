Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

NYSE TS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 37,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,618. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

