Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 197,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.