Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,342,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,057,469 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $277,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

