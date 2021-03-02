Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 5,445 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 415.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,504. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.