Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 560,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

