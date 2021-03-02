Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,914. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -246.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

