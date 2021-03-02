Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,819 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.25% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $579,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,103. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

