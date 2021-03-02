Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 16,426 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.20% of MarketAxess worth $909,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.49. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,250. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.