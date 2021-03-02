Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to $6.00 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 24,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

