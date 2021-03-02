Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 282,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

