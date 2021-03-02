Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 238,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $215.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.