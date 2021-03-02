Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of increase in the mid-teens percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.69 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.

KSS stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

