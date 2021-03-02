The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Motco acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.