Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.57. Western New England Bancorp shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

